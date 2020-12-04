From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of highly decorated retired military officer, Gen. Domkat Bali, who served the country as Minister of Defence.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, while condoling with the people and government of Plateau State described Bali as an illustrious son of the state.

The President, who spoke with the wife of the deceased, Esther on Friday, also commiserated with other family members, friends and professional associates of the former member of the Supreme Military Council and Armed Forces Ruling Council, after rising through the ranks, with a distinguished military career, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff.

He expressed the believe that the records of bravery and patriotism of Bali, the Ponzhi Tarok, will continue to inspire young military officers, while the foundation he laid in all the commands he headed will always be remembered.

The President said he has also constituted a delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) to visit the family, and condole with government and people of the state over the loss.

He prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.