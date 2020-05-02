Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that Buhari commiserated with Kano State Government and Council of Chiefs.

He commiserated with the family and Rano Emirate in mourning the royal father, whose words of wisdom, nobility and decency, he said, will be sorely missed, especially at a time the government is relying on traditional rulers to sensitize citizens on directives for safety.

President Buhari urged his family and the Emirate to find solace in the good works of the deceased and ensure his legacies are carried on.

The president prayed that the almighty God will forgive the shortcomings of the Emir, remember his good works and grant his soul eternal rest.