Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Richard Olayiwola Fagbenle, who passed at the age of 76.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari, while commiserating with the family, friends, and loved ones of Fagbenle, praised the deceased for exemplifying the very best Nigeria has to offer, and prayed for the eternal repose of his soul; noting that his footprints would remain indelible in the sands of time.

The President urged academics to strive to approximate Fagbenle’s giant strides, and use their God-given intellect for the benefit of the country, and humanity at large.

He noted that the Professor of Mechanical Engineering was also an energy expert, who made Nigeria proud in many countries around the world, and got hired by the United Nations in the 1990s as Director of Energy for Botswana, as well as serving on the Energy Board for Southern Africa for about four years.

Buhari also noted that the late academic and first class scholar pioneered three higher institutions as Director, Provost, and Governing Council Chairman, respectively.

He prayed God to comfort all those who mourn the departed, and take solace in the fact that he lived a worthy life, and left behind an enduring legacy.