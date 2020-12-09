President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing away of Alhaji Sani Idris, a former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He noted that the deceased, a chemist by training, served the Katsina State government at various times as Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Special Duties and Higher Education.

The president recalled that Idris equally served as the Interim Administrator, National Primary Education Commission, where he left “a strong imprint as an advocate of Universal Basic Education, which provides free primary and secondary education for all.”

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and offered his heartfelt condolences to his family and friends as well as the government and people of Katsina State. (NAN)