From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of former Deputy Governor of the State during the first tenure of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, who condoled with the government and people of Kaduna State and family of Bantex, described him as a true gentleman and consummate professional, will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

The President also affirmed that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the State and National level.

The President extended his deepest condolences to the family of Bala, his friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from his responsible stewardship as a public servant and political office holder.

President Buhari prayed God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn the irreparable loss.

