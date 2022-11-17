From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed sadness over the demise of an outstanding academic, administrator and politician, Dr Shettima Mustapha, saying that he leaves behind an indelible record of contribution to national development.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he noted that: “The late Shettima was indomitable, full of life and insightful. He had strong belief in Nigeria’s strength and capabilities. He inspired many generations of Nigerians to believe in our agriculture,” he said.

“My condolences to his family, the government and people of Borno State and his many admirers. We will miss him greatly but we will never forget him,” the President added.

Mustapha who served as Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources in 2007 was appointed Minister of Defence in the cabinet of President Umaru Yar’Adua. Later he became Minister of Interior.