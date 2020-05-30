Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

He noted that Baru worked very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari acknowledged the ex-NNPC boss’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.

The President condoled with family, friends and professional colleagues of Baru as well as with government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over his passing.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him.