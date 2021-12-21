From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Abia State as well as the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) on the passing of former national president, Bonnie Nwoha.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari also commiserated with the family and friends of the veteran newsman and well respected member of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), who was a one-time Managing Editor, Daily Times Nigeria, Commissioner of Information, Abia State and a Special Adviser Media to the Governor of Abia State, a position he held until his demise.

The President noted that the late Nwoha’s remarkable legacies include his passion to mentor young and upcoming journalists, his tireless work to champion a free press and the interests of members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

He said his prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends and associates of the deceased even as he prays God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.