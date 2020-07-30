Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as sad the death of former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari in his condolences to the Momah family, expressed the believes that the former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics, and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military, lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God given gifts.

President Buhari urged family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Maj. Gen. Momah in people and institutions, which include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

As a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, the President noted that Maj. Gen. served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul.