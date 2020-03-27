Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdulahi Ibrahim on Friday in a car accident.

Ibrahim died with his wife, while his children, who were travelling with him to Onitsha, Anambra State, his new duty post, are responding to treatment.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari recalled Ibrahim’s tour of duty as Commander MOPOL 24 in the State House, between 2016 and 2019, where he was entrusted with the delicate responsibility of ensuring the safety of the President and his motorcade, saying: “ACP Ibrahim was a highly dedicated officer, responsible and extremely reliable. He undertook his job most professionally. He knew what was expected of him and carried it out to the letter.”

The President commiserated with the Government and people of Bauchi State, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Nigeria Police Force on the loss of such a highly dependable officer at a time that the nation looks up to such dedicated personnel.

He prayed that God Almighty will comfort his family, friends and colleagues who mourn him, grant the children quick recovery and repose the souls of the departed.