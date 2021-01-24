From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Eze Bernard Enweremadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu, the traditional head of Ngwa land.

In his commiseration with the government and people of Abia State, as well as the Royal Family, Buhari recognised and paid tribute to the immense contributions of the revered royal father to the development of his community during his reign of 44 years.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that as a leader who cared so much for his people, the unity and prosperity of his country, Eze Enweremadu will be remembered for his vibrant leadership, wisdom and courage.

“In this time of grief, the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the Eze Ukwu Royal family and the people of Ngwa land, praying that the soul of the royal father rest in peace.,” the statement read.