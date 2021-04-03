From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Yinka Odumakin, his spokesman in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances of the spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

The President recalled Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

President Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.

In a related development, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described as shocking and sad, the death of Odumakin.

In a one paragraph statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the VP commiserated with his wife, Joe Odumakin, family and associates.

He prayed that the Lord will comfort the family, and bless his memory always.