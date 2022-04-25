From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, who passed away on Monday, April 25th, 2022.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari sympathisd with Government and people of Rivers State over the loss of the political stalwart, democrat and administrator, who served differently as Minister of Aviation, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Minister of Tourism, leaving a legacy of distinguished service to the nation.

He noted the historic roles Graham-Douglas played in entrenching democratic rule and a liberal culture, joining well meaning Nigerians and global leaders to stand and speak for justice and fairness, while promoting grassroots development among his people.

President Buhari said he believes that the investments he made in people and building of institutions will be remembered by posterity.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant his soul a peaceful rest, and comfort his family.