Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his former teacher and a retired school administrator, Alhaji Sanda Kaita, Magajin Rogo of Katsina.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in statement, said Buhari in a condolence message to the Emir of Katsina, the government and people of the State, described his late metal work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character who will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.

“He was a committed and an inspirational educationist. Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.