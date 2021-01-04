From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

While condoling with family members, the academia and friends, Buhari according to a statement bySpecial Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, affirmed that the scholar and administrator will be sorely missed by the academia, government and the country as his sudden transition left a gap that will be difficult to fill, considering his contribution to the development of education, with a rich pedigree of being President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and upwardly rising over the years with distinguished career.

President Buhari condoled with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission over the loss, as well as the government and people of Osun State.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the scholar, and God’s comfort for his family.