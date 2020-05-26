Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu.

He saluted the life of piety and utmost submission to the will of Almighty Allah lived by the departed, who was also President-General of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that “He lived a long and qualitative life, devoted to the service of Allah.”

The President prayed that “May he be bountifully rewarded, having completed his course.”

Buhari also condoled with the government and people of Ogun State, as well as the family of Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu.

He also charged all those who mourn the deceased to derive challenge from his devout life, and seek to approximate same.