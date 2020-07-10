Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly of Cote d’Ivoire who was also a candidate for the country’s presidential election in October.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari condoled with President Alassane Ouattara, the government and people of Cote d ‘Ivoire, saying the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in his country, but also in the West African subregion which had looked up to him as an emerging leader.

‘’His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomises the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through. May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people,” Buhari said.