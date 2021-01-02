President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of two leading members of the Zazzau Emirate, the Iyan Zazzau, Alhaji Bashir Aminu and Talban Zazzau, Abubakar Pate in one fell swoop.

In a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari described their demise as a double tragedy.

He said: ”The death of such two prominent figures in Zazzau Emirate comes to me as a rude shock not long after the death of former Emir Shehu Idris.

“I wish to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the two leaders, the Zazzau Emirate Council, the government and people of Kaduna State.

“May Allah forgive the gentle souls of the departed and reward their good deeds with paradise.”

Meanwhile, the president, according to Shehu has dispatched a ministerial-level delegation to visit the palace on his behalf. (NAN)