Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, a trail-blazing innovator and scientist.

He noted that the well-respected academic and gifted engineer, will be fondly remembered and honoured for his exceptional work that laid the foundation for the manufacturing of the first indigenous prototype car in Nigeria.

The President added that Dr Izuogu, beyond his accomplishments in the field of science and innovation, was also an important name in Nigeria’s political landscape; and his vision and leadership was recognised in his service as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees and member of the National Caucus.

According to Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, the government and people of Imo State on Izuogu.

The President affirmed that his legacy will live on in the innovations he pioneered, the human institutions he built and passed on to those that came in close contact with him.

President Buhari prayed almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn.