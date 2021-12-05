From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Supreme Court Judge, Bolarinwa Babalakin, who passed at the age of 94.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Osun State on the loss of the eminent Jurist who rose to the pinnacle of his profession as a Judge of the highest court in the land, becoming one of the final authorities in legal issues in the country, thereby greatly enriching the nation’s jurisprudence.

He noted that the late Babalakin, long after his retirement, continued to give wise counsel to the Muslim community especially the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN) where he was a former President.

While praying for Dr Babawale Babalakin (SAN), other children, and members of the family for the fortitude to bear the loss, President Buhari urged them to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived to a ripe old age, left behind a good name, served as a mentor and source of inspiration to many and became an icon of his profession.

The President prayed Almighty Allah to reward his good deeds with Aljannah

