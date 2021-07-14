From Juliana Taino-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended commiserations to the family, friends and associates of Hon. Eddy Dakoru, teacher, businessman and one-time member of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the second republic, 1979-1983.

Dakoru, who died at the age of 92, was also a former Councillor representing Horsfall ward in the Degema Local Government Council of Rivers State.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed the believes that the very respectable gentleman, who did not allow himself to be overcome by life’s challenges having lost his father at the age of four, will be fondly remembered for his hard work and diligence.

Buhari noted that with determination and perseverance, the former Confidential Secretary in United Africa Company of Nigeria (UAC) in the fifties rose to the position of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Manager in 1975, becoming the first Nigerian to be appointed to a full managerial status at Tate &Lyle Nigeria limited.

President Buhari prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort those who mourn.