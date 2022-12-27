President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone.

Late Rone, Ogienoyibo, was the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving Chief.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday in Abuja, the president appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serving four monarchs as a high-ranking Chief.

Buhari lauded the late chief for helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs.

He commended the life of service lived by the chief to the younger generation, and urged his family and children to ensure that his good works are preserved, and his memories evergreen.

According to the president, Rone, who died on Monday, aged 86, left behind a worthy reputation, which will remain inspiring.

The president wished the departed eternal rest, and comfort for those mourning him. (NAN)