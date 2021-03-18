From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli, 61, noting that his legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course will continue to resonate across the continent.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he joins Government and people of Republic of Tanzania in mourning Magufuli, 61, expressing the believe that his courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations will continue to celebrate, which include the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

President Buhari affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The President extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them.

President Buhari prayed for repose of the soul of the deceased.