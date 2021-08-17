From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, saying he joins Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, President Buhari commiserated with leaders and members of the National Assembly, friends and political associates of the former Deputy Senate President, who dedicated most of his life to the service of his people.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.