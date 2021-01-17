From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed over the death of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, at 78.

President Buhari while commiserating with family, friends and associates of Martins-Kuye, prayed that the almighty God will comfort them at moment of grief.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President in Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari also condoled with Ago Iwoye community, government and people of Ogun State over the passing of the legislator in the Third Republic, who served in the Fourth Republic as Minister of State, Finance, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, bringing with him many years of experience from the banking sector.

The President expressed the believe that Martins-Kuye will be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect needs of the people, with his emphasis on full implementation.

President Buhari prayed that the soul of the former minister will rest in peace.