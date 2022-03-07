From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated on Monday with the family of deceased veteran sports broadcaster, Adesola Fabio Olanipekun, praying that God comforts his loved ones.

President Buhari also condoled with members of staff of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), where the late broadcaster worked for many years, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigeria Guild of Editors over the loss of the veteran.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted that the renowned broadcaster brought grace, style and diligence to his work, setting a good example for many, and encouraging the growth of sports in Nigeria.

President Buhari prayed that God grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.