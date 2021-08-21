From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Ogun, Ekiti and Oyo States over the passing of former military governor and administrator, Gen Adetunji Idowu Olurin (retd).

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he joins family, friends and professional colleagues in mourning the military officer, who served the country meritoriously in his career, extending support when he was called upon as military Governor in Oyo State, and later as Administrator in Ekiti State. He also was outstanding as ECOMOG Commander in Liberia.

President Buhari noted that Olurin’s efforts in community development, particularly in his state, Ogun, willingly putting his experience and knowledge at the service of various governments.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the departed soul eternal rest, and comfort his family.