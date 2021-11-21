From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness of the death of the Founder and General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission International, Rev Obiora Ezekiel.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari while condoling with the family over the passing of the clergy, said he joined the entire congregation and Christian community in mourning Ezekiel.

President Buhari expressed the believe that the religious leader demonstrated love, peace, and joy in pursuing his passion for soul winning, and worked assiduously for the growth and spread of the gospel within and outside Nigeria, holding outreaches.

The President noted the General Overseer’s role in raising many spiritual sons, who have also moved on to mentor pastors, evangelists, and teachers, commending his vision for founding the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

President Buhari urged prayers for the family of the departed, particularly his wife and spiritual partner, Rev. Dr Mercy Ezekiel, praying that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the renowned evangelist.

