Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his staff, Buhari Nalado Sandamu, who served him and his family for more than 30 years.

Buhari who described Sandamu as a loyal and honest staff, said: “I have lost a good and honest caretaker,” while praying for the repose of his house keeper’s soul, who was better known as “Commander.”

“I have lost a prudent and a wonderful custodian who did so well taking care of my country home in Daura. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” President Buhari added.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the president sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina, comprising himself, Senior Special Assistant, Domestic and Household Matters, Sarki Abba; State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure and the President’s Housekeeper, Saleh Yuguda.

“Commander” died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano on Monday.