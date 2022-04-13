From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, who passed on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari while condoling with family, friends and associates of Harry, also commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State on the loss of an illustrious citizen, and noting his exemplary contributions to the evolution of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and developmental planning of the country.

President Buhari paid tribute to the late Statistician-General, who worked conscientiously with previous heads of the organisation in recent years, providing relevant data to government and making the NBS a point of reference on various issues affecting the country.

The President affirms that with his appointment in August, 2021, Harry ensured that the organisation where he had put in three decades continued to be relevant in taking crucial decisions in the country, urging colleagues in the field of data gathering and analysis, especially at the NBS, to take solace in the fact that having risen to the pinnacle of his career, the late Harry put in his best in the service of the country.

He prayed that God will repose his soul and comfort the family in this time of grief.