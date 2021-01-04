From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of journalist, poet, author and sports administrator, Eddie Aderinokun, who passed on January 3 at the age of 80.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari hailed the more than 60 years of vibrant journalism practice by Aderinokun, which saw him rise to editorship of the then reputable Daily Express Newspaper, and his contribution to literature through many books, particularly on poetry.

‘Also unforgettable are his footprints in sports development, particularly volleyball, where he made his mark as a very successful Chairman of the Nigerian Volleyball Federation,’ he said.

President Buhari lauded the fact that Aderinokun, as President of Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists, shared his wealth of experience, and guided younger professionals on the path of ethics and good conduct, adding that all these would be recorded in his favour by posterity.

He condoled with family, friends, the media, and sporting fraternity, urging them to strive to keep Otunba Aderinokun’s memory alive.