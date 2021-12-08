From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attack on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

Bandits had attack travelers in Angwan Bawa, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

They had attacked a vehicle conveying 24 passengers, leading to the death of 18 persons.

Nine of the occupants reportedly survived the attack while 21 were burnt beyond recognition.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari while reacting to the incident said, “I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people.”

