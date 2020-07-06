Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of victims of recent boat mishaps on inland waterways in Benue and Lagos States.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari described their deaths as ‘sad and unfortunate’.

The president also condoled with the governments and people of both States, while calling on state authorities and surrounding communities to step up rescue efforts of passengers still missing, called on would-be passengers of water transportation to adhere strictly to safety regulations outlined by national and state authorities in order to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives and property.

According to the president, ‘such a call has become imperative in view of prevailing COVID-19 guidelines against overcrowding and night travels.’

He prayed that God will comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed.