From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over loss of many lives, following the capsizing of a boat conveying farmers in Kebbi State.

Buhari while commiserating with the Government and people of the state, also consoled with families who lost loved ones in the accident, urging more prayers for the rescued persons that are still undergoing medical examinations and treatment.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended the efforts of rescue workers who worked for days searching for the missing persons, while calling on stakeholders to pay more attention to proper regulation of transportation by boats, especially in rural areas.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the souls of the departed.

In a related development, President Buhari commiserated with the family of Othman, the government and people of Nasarawa State and all those who mourn the passing of Alhaji Mohammed Othman, a dedicated public servant and former Commissioner in the old Plateau State.

He said he joins the people in Keana in Nasarawa State in mourning the Sardauna Keana, who was very passionate about the development of his people, championing grassroots and human capital development.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President said he believes that the one-time Secretary of Local Government Council in Plateau State, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Agriculture, Security Services and former Special Adviser on Civil Service Affairs, who has held several public positions in his long and distinguished career, will be remembered for serving the nation with professionalism and dedication.

President Buhari prayed Almighty God to forgive the shortcomings and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.