From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday described, as horrific the fire incident that engulfed a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, killing more than 20 children.

He regretted the loss of lives in a message to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s northern neighbour. According to the statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari tagged the death of the mostly three to five year olds in the fire incident as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific. On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident. Wishing quick recovery to those who were injured.”