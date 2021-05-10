From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he sad and in immense grief on the boat mishap in Tijana village of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the dead and the injured.

He said the incident is more disheartening as the victims were reportedly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The President commended the life-saving work of the first responders and local divers at the scene of the incident, even as he wished the wounded a speedy recovery and success on the search and rescue of some missing passengers on the capsized boat.

President Buhari called on the transportation authorities to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations on the nation’s waterways and urges that lessons from this accident should help prevent a future occurrence.

He assured residents of Niger State that restoring long term stability and peace is a core objective of the Federal Government working with the State government and other critical stakeholders in the local communities.