From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the death of 29 persons in a tragic boat mishap in Shagari River at Gidan Magana in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the devastating incident, particularly the village head of Gidan Magana, Malam Muhammadu Auwal, who lost five of his children in the mishap.

President Buhari directed Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to increase ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of riverine travel in the country.

The President, who also commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto State, prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and divine comfort to the grieving families.