President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff, retired Gen. Inuwa Wushishi.

This is contained in a condolence message released by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Buhari described the death as the sad loss of “a thoroughbred professional soldier, an officer and a gentleman whose contributions to the fatherland are immeasurable.”

The President said: “Gen. Wushishi had a distinguished military career and we are proud of his impressive service to the country.

“Gen. Wushishi was an epitome of discipline and dedication to service, and he was a role model for both the officers and the rank and file.”

Buhari extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Nigerian Army, as well as Government and people of Niger. (NAN)

