From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Zamfara State lawmaker, Muhammad Ahmad, who was killed by gunmen while driving to Kano along Shema/Funtua road.
President Buhari reiterated his directive to law-enforcement agencies and the military to deal sternly with anti-social elements that create violence under whatever guise.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, in a condolence message on Thursday, said: “I am deeply shocked by the tragic circumstances in which the lawmaker died while driving his son to Kano to board a flight.
“May Allah forgive the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the President prayed.
