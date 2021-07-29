From Juliana Taiwo Obaloye, Abuja

The Federal Government is to increase the budget for the education sector by about 50 per cent over the next two years.

This was disclosed by President Muhamamdu Buhari in a document titled, Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit, signed as a form of commitment at the ongoing Summit in London, United Kingdom.

The President stated:“We commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025 beyond the 20 per cent global benchmark.”

The Summit which is being co-hosted by the Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson and the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta seeks to give opportunities for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“I join my brother, His Excellency, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya to affirm our commitment to improving learning outcomes in our respective countries by ensuring equitable access to quality and inclusive education for all our citizens, with particular emphasis on the girl child.

“We fully endorse the call for more efficient use of resources and to significantly increase investment in education by strengthening institutions, promoting greater adoption of technology, building the capacities of our teachers and mobilising additional financial resources through legal frameworks and deliberate intervention on a sustainable basis.

“In this regard, we commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025 beyond the 20 per cent global benchmark.

“Let us, therefore, raise our hands in solidarity to build a more secure and prosperous future for our children.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.