Elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has called on President Buhari to listen and dialogue with Nigerian youths protesting an end to police brutality in the country.

He also appealed to elders, religious and traditional leaders to intervene in the current national crisis to save the nation.

The former minister of Youths and Sports, who spoke in Enugu, yesterday, urged President Buhari not to use the military against the protesters and tasked the army to turn their guns on “our enemies and not on our youths.”

The elder statesman described the number of lives lost daily it the protest as heartbreaking.

“Mr. President, please do not allow our next generation and most valuable assets to be wasted in this most painful manner. Listen to the agitation of these youths and find a way to address them. It is time to speak out, the number of human beings, not animals but human beings, killed and are still being killed daily is heartbreaking. The solution is not to raise a counter group to attack the protesters and heighten the crisis. I believe it is time to address the nation and reassure these young boys and girls that their lives are important and secure, and that they have a bright future.

“As parents, we should imagine that these youths being wasted are our own children. It is time to address this situation and ignore and do away with evil advisers who want this country inflamed. Elders, religious leaders of all faiths, stakeholders, and all well-meaning Nigerians should please intervene and save this degenerating situation. The army should face our enemies not our youths. The president should reassure our youths that they have a future,” he said. Nwobodo said he had received calls from overseas, asking “is this happening in your country?”