By Alawode Omotunde

A member of the clergy and public affairs commentator, Apostle Saviour Francis in this interview speaks on various national issues including the security situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements as well as Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

How will you comment on President Buhari’s achievements especially since his re-election for a second term in office?

The Federal Government under the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari in his second term has performed abysmally low, contrary to the expectations of the people and based on his campaign promises. It is either there are price hikes due to the actions and inactions of his govt; or the border closure, before it was ordered to be reopened, but which is not effective. The situation has caused untold hardship to the masses and the economy of the nation, and nothing is done by him to mitigate the sufferings of the people. There has been routine but unnecessary increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), unnecessary charges by Banks to their customers, increase in electricity tariff by PHCN and utility companies. Fuel price has become a monthly occurrence, so to say. The cost of doing business is very high which forced some companies and business concerns to divest their investments in Nigeria to other neighboring countries while some have closed shops completely There is much anguish in the land and the biting economic hardship has made Nigerians to develop apathy toward the govt of president Muhammadu Buhari, as some of his aides are working at cross purposes with the yearnings of the people, thereby making the delivery of democratic dividends to the people very difficult. In totality, I can sum up that there is no improvement in his leadership as can be seen in the general despondency in the land as attested to by the reports of some Global watchdogs like Transparency International on our economy, corruption and Human Development Index etc. Any little achievements of his in road networks has been rubbished by the insecurity in the land.

How would you rate him in terms of security?

The current security situation in the country is nothing to write home about. There have been killings in the land by non state actors, freely operating in different parts of the country, with our security agencies appearing helpless in the face of these senseless killings. It goes on to prove the popular maxim that “ you cannot give what you don’t have’ . The president’s home state, Katsina and the adjoining states are being besieged by bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers terrorising the people unrestrained.

Currently, Plateau and Benue states, respectively are being ravaged by suspected herdsmen,who have occupied their lands after their villages have been ransacked and very many of them killed. All these are pointers to the fact that the president has lost focus.

I want to advise that the president should do something to curb this spate of insecurity in the land and instill confidence in the people. The most worrisome aspect is the recent introduction in the kidnap of school children in hordes into their criminalities, and the unknown gunmen that are attacking Police Stations and other security formations in the South East and South South resulting in deaths of police personnel and civilians, thereby creating panic in the land. Security is one of the primary responsibilities of any government and I advise that president Buhari should do something to safeguard lives and properties, which he swore on Oath to uphold on assumption of office.

What is your assessment of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom State?

The leadership of Gov. Emmanuel, right from the onset, on assumption of office in 2015 is premised on Industrialization, Human capital Development, Agricultural Revolution, Revitalization of moribund industries among other life touching projects in the state,which to me are people-oriented and I am in strong support of these policies, agenda and their implementation.

To a greater extent, he has started implementing and fulfilling some of his agenda as can be seen in the areas of industrialization, by springing up manufacturing industries across the state. The rice mill processing factory in Ini, the coconut industries in Mkpat Enin, the Peacock Paints manufacturing, Syringe manufacturing company, floating of Ibom Air, which to me is a brand and landmark achievement, among other business concerns capable of employing many youths in the state; they are worthy of note. It is my belief that the economic foundations his administration has laid would help to provide more jobs for the teeming youth.

But I urge him to do more, considering the huge revenue the state derives from monthly federation Account allocation and what accrue to us as oil derivation proceeds.

How far do you think he has delivered democracy dividends to the people of Akwa Ibom?

Yes, I would say so going by what I have seen him do presently and from the confession of some Akwa Ibomites I have had cause to interact with. This is in the areas of job generation, industrialization, empowerment, attracting of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), creating enabling environment for SMEs to thrive etc; they are pointers to the fact that his government will benefit the masses. Every responsible govt. is established to benefit masses it is meant to serve. But that largely depends on the approach the leadership of that particular govt takes, in order to be able to achieve that. Gov. Udom Emmanuel will be able to achieve that if he musters the political will, sincerity of purpose and close supervision of assigned projects by him that have been approved for execution. You will agree with me that over the years, political aides and appointees have been noted to suppress their principal’s (Governor) projects and programmes from seeing the light of the day for their selfish interests and turn around to blame the opposition parties for their non- performances. But as a Board room guru with a track record of excellent and superb performances in the financial industry, I want to advise him, as a concerned citizen that he should exhibit due diligence and monitor all fund release for projects for implementation, for optimum results. In fact, he should always be on the field to inspect projects and make sure that funds released for specific projects are properly utilized, otherwise he may be fed with half truth by his aides in their periodic reports to him.

Where do you see Akwa Ibom after Udom?

God revealed to me the person that will take over from him and gave me his name as one Bassey Albert. God has revealed this name to me severally since last year April, 2020, during one of my Special Programmes where God usually give me revelations concerning individuals and the country, which I announced and declared to my church members for them to advise their family members at home to queue behind him. Personally, I don’t know him but I was shown very clearly he will take over from the present governor in 2023 and take the state to more economic prosperity. That is why when you brought in this question concerning Akwa Ibom beyond gov. Udom Emmanuel, I quickly recalled the revelations I had about the state and what God showed me. I advise that the people of the state should queue behind this Mr Albert as their future governor and other credible leaders that will sustain economic development and prosperity.

What is the mind of God concerning this country in this year and towards the election year 2023?

God Almighty wants to see His children living in peace and unity and exhibiting their talents for the betterment of all. For all those that have been fomenting trouble here and there, I want to advise them to sheathe their swords and join their hands to make this country prosperous. As an image of God, we are not expected to be violent to one another but to be tolerant and coexist in harmony so that peace can reign in the land.