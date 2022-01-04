President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Doyin Salami as his chief economic adviser. Salami is the current chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Salami is a doctorate degree holder in Economics from Queen Mary College, University of London.

Doyin Salami, 59, is Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor,” the statement read.

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.”

He was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government’s economic management team. Apart from leading sessions at Lagos Business School, Salami also consults for multiple organisations, including Department for International Development (DFID) and World Bank.