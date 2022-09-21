The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.),has appointed Mr. Salihu Dembos as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the appointment is for a tenure of three years in the first instance.

Mr. Dembos’ career as a media professional spans over 20 years.

He has served as General Manager of two NTA Stations, in Lokoja and Kano; and as Zonal Director,

NTA, Kaduna, among other appointments.