The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.),has appointed Mr. Salihu Dembos as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
He said the appointment is for a tenure of three years in the first instance.
Mr. Dembos’ career as a media professional spans over 20 years.
He has served as General Manager of two NTA Stations, in Lokoja and Kano; and as Zonal Director,
NTA, Kaduna, among other appointments.
