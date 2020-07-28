Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, named some train stations after “deserving Nigerians.”

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, through his verified twitter handle @BashirAhmaad tweeted the announcement was made by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The minister said President Buhari had given approval that stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors should be named in honour of some of the nation’s leaders.

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among those that stations were named after.

Others are Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station); Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege station); Lateef Jakande (Agbado station); Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station); Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Aremo Segun Osoba(Olodo station), Chief Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station); Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station); and Chief Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre).

Others are Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway, Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station), Dr. Olushola Saraki (Ajaokuta station), Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station), Brigadier General George Innih (Agenebode station), Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi station), Chief Tom Ikimi (Ekehen station) and Brig. Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (retd) (Igbanke station), Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (Agbor Station Complex).

Others are Brigadier General David Ejoor (Abraka station), Micheal Ibru (Opara station), Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station) and Vice Admiral Mike Akhigbe (Railway Village, Agbor).