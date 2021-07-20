From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

NECO spokesman, Sani Azeez, in a statement, yesterday, said the appointment was for an initial tenure of five years, and it took effect as from July 12.

He said the appointment was signed by Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Wushishi, a professor of Science Education, was born on April 5, 1965 and hails from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

He was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to Federal University of Technology, Minna. He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean, School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

