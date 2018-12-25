The lawmakers’ grouse with the President transcends the event at the NASS during the budget presentation.

Kabiru Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari received a shock last week. He was shocked at the reception he received at the National Assembly where he had gone to present the 2019 budget. Coming at a time when his popularity has gone down and the anger in the streets rising, this was not surprising.

The President, despite being aware of the prevailing tense situation in the chamber, deliberately provoked the already angered legislators by raising his hands with the 4+4 salutations. From that moment and by that singular act, he heightened and evoked partisan emotions among those who do not support another four years agenda.

He could have made it through his budget presentation speech without irking the legislators if he had avoided innuendos, gestures of 4+4 and obvious propaganda deliberately laced in the speech.

The president’s prepared budget remarks presented another brand of the propaganda and lies the government has been brandishing in the last three and half years. He came in on a grandiose of an emperor without remorse and soberness for the inflation and unemployment rates rising astronomically. It became more worrisome that the same day he was presenting his 2019 budget. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a damning report about the unemployment rate of the nation that has risen to about 21 million of unemployed people. All these woes were brought upon the nation by the ineffectiveness of the Buhari government to transform the fortunes of the nation in the last three and half years of being in the saddle.