Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the leadership of the National Assembly.

Chairman of the National Assembly and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan led the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other leaders to the dinner with the President.

The dinner started around 8.30pm at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

Those at the dinner included Senator Abdullahi Yahaya – Majority Leader, Senator Ajayi Borofice – Deputy Leader, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu – Chief Whip and Senator Sabi Abdullahi – Deputy Chief Whip.

Others included Emmanuel Bwacha, Phillip Aduda- Minority Whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu – Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu – Deputy Minority Leader.

Also at the dinner included the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang.

The agenda of the meeting is not known but it is said to be not unconnected with the ministerial list, which the Senate President had said will be sent to the Senate at the end of the week.

Details later…