The Head of the Eternal sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, Baba Aladura, Dr. David D. Bob- Manuel (Moses Orimolade IX) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly to act expeditiously on issuses raised by the #Endsars protesters for the peace and progress of the nation.

He said what has been sustaining the country is prayer to God and that it is only God that can change the situation of Nigeria.

The Baba Aladura spoke to journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri on his arrival in the state on Ecclassicalistic ordination.

“If the country is not at peace none of us will have peace. We don’t have any other country except Nigeria. So, as a matter of urgency the president and members of the National Assembly should seriously look at the issues raised by the youths for peace and good of the country.”