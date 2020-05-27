A Niger Delta group, Niger

Delta Accountability and

Development Coalition has

again called on President

Muhammadu Buhari and the

National Assembly to obey

the law establishing the Niger

Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement by Johnson

Epia, national coordinator,

the group said President Buhari erred by constituting an

Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the affairs of the NDDC.

It condemned the National

Assembly for considering

and passing the budget prepared by the IMC knowing

that the set up is illegal.

The Niger Delta group

said: “The Senate erred abinitio by succumbing to

pressure to allow the illegal

IMC to submit the NDDC

budget proposal to it, which

it also approved, contrary

to its earlier constitutionally justified decision not to

recognise and/or relate with

such Interim Management

Committee, having screened

and confirmed nominees for

the Governing Board of the

NDDC, as prescribed by the

NDDC Act, 2000, as amended.”

The statement said the

NDDC Act did not recognise any form of Interim Management Committee or any

other form of Management

“except as strictly prescribed

in the NDDC Act, 2000, as

amended, particularly sections 2 and 10 of the Act,

which are the Governing

Board and Management

Committee and whose members must be nominated to

the Senate for screening and

confirmation by the President of Nigeria.”

It said the NDDC Act provides for the president to

“nominate a chairman, managing director, two executive

directors and one person

who shall be an indigene of

an oil producing area to represent each of the following

member states, that is: Abia,

Akwa-lbom, Bayelsa, Cross

River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo,

and Rivers states, and three

persons to represent each of

the non-oil mineral producing geo-political zones.

“Other members are: a

representative of oil producing companies in the NigerDelta nominated by the oil

producing companies; one

person to represent the Federal Ministry of Finance;

and one person to represent

Federal Ministry of Environment. By the provisions of

the NDDC Act, they shall be appointed for a fixed term of

four years in the first instance

subject to the confirmation of

the Senate.”

The group faulted the Senate for recognising or relat- ing with any Interim Management Committee (IMC)

when it had confirmed the

NDDC Governing Board earlier nominated by President

Buhari.

While it welcomes forensic audit in the NDDC, the

group said mandating the

IMC to supervise this is “not

only faulty but appears a carefully planned agenda to ridi- cule President Buhari and the

National Assembly.”

The group accused the

Minister of the Niger Delta,

Godswill Akpabio, of latching onto the “agitation for a

forensic audit to create an

IMC contraption that serves

no particular purpose to the

people of the region.”

It said the audit did not

need the supervision of the

management “let alone an

illegal management committee, else it loses its independence and credibility,”

adding: “No serious audit

requires the management of

the place to supervise it, except, of course, it is an audit

with predetermined boundaries.